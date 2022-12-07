Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said he wouldn’t have voted for any of his counterparts in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or Labour Party (LP) if he wasn’t contesting the 2023 presidential poll.

The former Lagos State governor made his position known in an interview with BBC News on Monday shortly after speaking at Chatham House in London, the United Kingdom.

Responding to the question on whether he would vote any of Atiku or Obi if he weren’t contesting, Tinubu said, “None, because they are not as competent as any other person out there. They have no track record, none of them is qualified except me.”

Tinubu also said those criticising his source of wealth were driven by envy, saying his wealth came from investments in real estate.

He noted that he doesn’t share any of Lagos resources with the state government.

“I am not denying my wealth. I was the most investigated, the most accused governor in the opposition for eight years and since I left the office, I have not taken any government appointment, no government contract,” he noted.