The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially announced an indefinite extension to the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) for the 2023 general election.

The CVR exercise was earlier slated to end on June 30, 2022.

The nation’s electoral body has also warned political parties in the country that it would not extend the July 15, 2022 deadline for the nomination of governorship and state assembly candidates.

A statement signed by the national commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, on Thursday in Abuja, said the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and Electoral Officers have been directed to continue with the CVR exercise pending further directive from the Commission.

The statement reads in part, “The Commission has consistently reiterated its resolve to continue to provide electoral services to the Nigerian people and register all eligible Nigerians that are interested in registering. The Commission has yet again deployed additional machines to areas of pressure and will continue to serve the people of Nigeria.

“By the Timetable and Schedule of Activities released by the Commission, Political Parties that conducted valid Governorship and State Assembly primaries shall upload the list and personal particulars of their nominated candidates between 1st and 15th July 2022.

“Political parties are advised not to wait until the last day before uploading the list and personal particulars of their candidates. The Candidates Nomination Portal will shut down at 6 pm on 15th July 2022.”

The commission, however, urged political parties, who have challenges with uploading documents to its portal to contact the Commission’s Help Desk, through the dedicated telephone lines or contact the candidate nomination centre at the Commission’s headquarters.