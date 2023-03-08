Every March 8th, Nigerian women join the rest of the world to celebrate the International Women’s Day.

International Women’s Day is a day to promote a gender-equal world that is free from prejudice, stereotyping, and discrimination, and one that is diverse, inclusive, and equitable.

Today, women are embracing equity and creating a positive change in society. Despite the many challenges they have faced, women have become powerful forces of change in the world and are working hard to move towards a more equitable future.

From the workplace to the political arena, women are standing up and pushing for equal rights and opportunities.

This year’s International Women’s Day, under the theme ‘DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality’, serves as an important reminder of the immense potential that digital transformation holds for accelerating gender equality and women’s empowerment, but also the risk it bears for repeating and amplifying existing patterns of gender inequality.

It also aligned with the priority theme for the upcoming 67th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW-67), “Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls.”

The United Nations Observance of International Women’s Day 2023 will highlight the need for inclusive and transformative technology and digital education.

As the world is evolving to become more digital, we must ensure we can keep up the pace and unleash the potential of women and girls to become active agents of change in this transformation. Digital technologies need to be used to accelerate progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and gender equality.