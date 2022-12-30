The apex socio-cultural umbrella of the Isoko nation, Isoko Development Union (IDU), has endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Delta south senatorial district, Hon. Thomas Joel-Onowakpo as the candidate to vote for in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

The president of IDU, Prof Christopher Akpotu led the endorsement ceremony on behalf of the union’s executive, Isoko Traditional Rulers Council, all Clan President Generals, Isoko Branches Council (IBC), clergymen and all Isoko people at the Annual General Conference of IDU, held at Oleh, headquarters of Isoko South local government area of Delta State.

Akpotu said the Isoko people have resolved to support their own for equity and natural justice as they had before now supported their Itsekiri counterparts for two terms as Governor of Delta State and Ijaws for 20 years at the senate as well as two terms as Deputy Governor.

He argued that it was only reasonable, just and fair for Isoko to be supported for senate by all Delta South’s ethnic groups, just as he observed that the Isoko nation has been marginalised for so long.

The renowned academia therefore charged all Isoko sons and daughters both at home and in the diaspora to take full ownership of the senatorial candidacy of Joel-Onowakpo of the APC as Isoko project irrespective of their political leaning.

While describing Joel-Onowakpo as a “noble, credible and humble Isoko son who is eminently qualified in all ramifications to represent the Delta south people at the red Chamber,” Akpotu tasked the electorate to choose only credible leaders.

“A sure mix of your functional conscience and your thumb will do the magic of electing service oriented leaders and not ‘mafiosaic’ leaders who will not have anything to do with his electors after declaring them winners.

“Our peace must not be mortgaged for the desperate behaviour of any politician. In other words, no space should be left for political militants rather a ground for rationale, objective and civilised democratic behaviour that solely lies on the thumb and not in fisticuffs,” Akpotu stated.

In his endorsement prayers for Joel-Onowakpo, the chairman of the Isoko Traditional Rulers Council and Odio-Ologbo of Oleh Kingdom, HRM A.W.O Ovrawah declared that the entire Isoko nation has unanimously agreed to elect Joel-Onowakpo.

While appreciating Isoko people for standing by him, Joel-Onowakpo assured that he shall serve Delta south with the fear of God, urging Isoko people to be firm, resolute and stay true to their resolve.