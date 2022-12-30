Tempers are rising in Nimo community in Njikoka local government area of Anambra State as some of the natives accused the traditional ruler, Igwe Maximus Oliobi and president-general of the town, Mr Ikenna Okafor of intimidation, breach of town union constitution and financial impropriety.

Some of the natives who spoke to LEADERSHIP Friday called for an urgent intervention of the state governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo to call the traditional ruler and the president -general to order to save the community from being thrown into crisis.

LEADERSHIP Friday learnt that both Igwe Oliobi and Mr Okafor are flouting the town’s guideline as provided in the constitution as it concerns conferring chieftaincy titles on persons and administration of the town.

The aggrieved natives alleged that the traditional ruler in collaboration with the president-general constituted a clique that rule the town with iron hand, and would ostracize any native who expressed opposing view while any official of the town union that criticised the group would be suspended from office.

For instance, the 2nd national vice-president of the town union, Mr Ikechukwu Oliobi, popularly known as “Ikemba” told LEADERSHIP Friday that he was suspended from office during a meeting of the town few days ago along with two other officials of the town union: Anthony Adaedebe and Egbekpalu, 1st and 3rd national vice -presidents respectively because they spoke against infractions of the provisions of the town’s constitution by the traditional ruler and the president -general.

It was learnt that while Igwe Oliobi was accused of conferring traditional titles on persons without recourse to any committee that ought to first screen, approve and submit names of such persons, the president-general was accused of operating the town union bank account with the national secretary instead of the national treasurer for two years before last November contrary to the provisions of the town union constitution.

The traditional ruler and the president-general were also accused of indulging in the sale of the communal land and misappropriating the funds.

Meanwhile, when contacted Igwe Oliobi denied indulging in illegal sale of land, saying that there is a committee which is headed by a former attorney-general of Anambra State, Hon. Peter Afuba, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, overseeing the management of the communal land.

“Nimo is peaceful, I have no hand in the sale of any land. You can go and ask Chief Peter Afuba if you want to know anything about land”, the traditional ruler replied.

Also, when contacted, Okafor dismissed the allegations against him and stated that the town union leadership was piloting the affairs of the town transparently.