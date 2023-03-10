Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has empowered women including widows as part of activities to commemorate International Women’s Day (IWD).

The theme of the 2023 IWD is “Digital innovation and technology for gender equality”.

The permanent secretary, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, in his keynote address during the occasion in Abuja yesterday said the theme aligned with the theme for the upcoming 67th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW-67).

He said innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age are for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls.

Sani-Gwarzo who was represented at the event by the director of general services in the ministry, Mr John Yakubu, said that the global day stressed the need to advocate for equal rights.

He said, “Women’s rights are human rights, thus celebration of all women in all their diversities; we embrace their facets and intersections faith, race, ethnicity, gender or sexual identity or disability.

“There is a need to recognise the plight of the widows who work tirelessly to stand for themselves, holding unto nothing as the best part of their lives has been compromised by the uncontrollable circumstances that caused the death of their loved ones.

“Widowhood practices have continued despite laws and customs put in place to mitigate such. Today in Nigeria, widows are still being humiliated, dehumanised, and abused via wicked customs, rites, and rituals.”

He said these have subjected widows to all forms of inequality, stigmatisation, poverty, and in some customs, widows are accused of witchcraft.

“Widows’ voices and experiences must be centered in the policies that impact their lives, it is imperative that widows speak to and make decisions about their own situations and needs,” Sani-Gwarzo said.

He explained that so far, the ministry has convened a stakeholders meeting, instituted and inaugurated a National Technical Working Group for Widows and Orphans Needs in Nigeria (NTWGWON).

Also, the director of social development, Mr Taiwo Bashorun, in his address of welcome said that the ministry is concerned about widows in all clusters and segments of Nigeria.

He said, “We are here to identify with their plights and unspeakable challenges; stigmatisation, deprivation, denial, poverty, stress, and dehumanising treatment due to their vulnerability.

“I welcome every woman present here, for making out time to honour this invitation and for believing in the capacity of the ministry to anchor and promote the welfare of widows In Nigeria.”