Barely hours after he met with the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan yesterday held closed-door meetings with former military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida IBB and former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Jonathan met the former leaders in Minna, Niger State. He was received at about 1.30pm at Minna International Airport. He spent about one hour each in the residences of the former presidents.

Recall that former president Olusegun Obasanjo, had also met with the two former heads of state, barely two weeks ago in Minna.

Speaking to Journalists after his meeting with Abubakar, Jonathan urged Nigerians to elect leaders who will take national interest above self aggrandisement.

The former president said “We all wish our country well, especially for the young people. Elections are coming. They have to select the person you believe will lead us well, serve us well, the leader is also a servant as a president you lead you serve.

“Somebody that will take the interest of all of us, the interest of the country, somebody that will not compromise our own interest for his own aggrandizement” he added when asked about his take on the 2023 general election.

He reiterated that Nigeria needs Somebody that will carry all Nigerians along and most especially take Nigeria as a project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked why he was visiting Minna he said he is the “Most Junior among all the former presidents. From time to time I used to go round and greet them. For some time now I have not seen General Abdulsalami, so there is nothing special about the visit. It is a regular visit that I normally do.”

Jonathan added, “We are talking about election, you know he chairs the National Peace Committee that tries to midwife the Peace Process during elections, there is so much pressure on him now so that the 2023 election will be conducted freely, fairly and in an environment that there will be peace and love.”

Confirming his meeting with Jonathan, Peter Obi, had in a tweet, said, “I recently visited my senior brother, H.E. @GEJonathan to exchange views on an array of serious national interest questions. -PO”

He also posted a picture with Jonathan.