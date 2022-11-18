The newly appointed Kano State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ambassador Zango Abdu, has said that INEC was fully ready to conduct free and fair elections in the State come 2023.

This is even as the new REC disclosed that the number of eligible voters on the preliminary register of voters for Kano State now stands at 5,927,565.

Ambassador Abdu made the disclosure at a meeting with stakeholders held at the Conference Hall of the INEC State office in Kano on Friday.

He said INEC was fully prepared to work strictly based on the provisions of the Constitution of the land and various electoral laws guiding its modus operandi.

Abdu explained that Section 19 (1) and (2) of the Electoral Act 2022 requires the Commission to display the hard copies of the voter register for each Registration Area and local government area.

He stressed that, “the preliminary register of voters in Kano state now stands at 5,927,565. It is preliminary because Section19(1) and (2) of the Electoral Act 2022 requires the Commission to display the hard copies of the register of voters for each Registration Area (Ward) and local government area.”

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, however, disclosed that the Commission has printed the hard copies, which is now on display at each of the 484 Registration Areas (Wards) and 44 local government areas of the State.

Mr Abdu told the stakeholders that he was in Kano to organise a free and fair election in the 2023 general election.

He assured that he belonged to all political parties and will ensure transparency, fairness and justice to all concerned.

“The Commission would ensure equal treatment to all political parties and will guarantee a level playing ground. I, therefore, urge the political parties to feel free of coming to INEC anytime they have complaint to lodge, our office is open 24 hours,” he added.

He, however, warned that the electoral umpire would deal with anybody caught buying Permanent Voter Card (PVC) in accordance to the Electoral Act.

On his part, the newly posted Commissioner of Police, Mr Maman Dauda, said the work of the law enforcement agencies is almost similar to that of the electoral commission.

“Our job entails making sure that election is carried out devoid of any rancour, free and fair,” CP Dauda stated.

He said the Police would make sure that it cooperate with INEC during the forthcoming elections to ensure hitch-free elections.

On their parts, representatives of various political parties expressed happiness with the position of INEC in making sure that the 2023 elections will conducted based on stipulated electoral guidelines.