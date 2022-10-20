Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, has maintained that Nigeria has come to a critical turning point where youths and students must lead its rescue plans.

Makinde, who spoke while hosting youths and students’ leaders in an interactive session said the youths must be alert politically and come to the forefront where they could take adequate part in saving the ship of the nation.

The governor who spoke during the interactive session held at the frontage of the Presidential Lodge of the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, warned the youth not to cave in to pressure or pecuniary considerations at this period.

According to the governor, youths must reject handouts from politicians by insisting on building a better future for themselves.

He said: “It is a turning point for our country politically and you the youths have to come to the forefront. It has nothing to do with people giving you handouts.

“When I look at everybody, I don’t see you as needy individuals; I see potentials that can turn things around. So, when people give you handouts here and there, it is only for a while but once you can take it upon yourselves and insist you want to build your own future. So, you need to stay together for me and all our candidates in the PDP.

“I can tell you that we have carefully selected people we know that will give opportunities to the coming generation. Don’t let them come and entice you with money. For us, we will keep this relationship and together nudge our state in a direction of progress and prosperity for everyone.”

He noted that despite several challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, his administration had done a lot to reposition the state and improve the education sector.