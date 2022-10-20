Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has called for the inclusion of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force and Nigerian Navy in the proposed Lagos State Rights Committee.

The senior advocate of Nigeria stated this at a public hearing organised by House Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petition and Lagos State Independent National Electoral Commission on a bill to amend the office of the public defender law, 2015 held at the Lagos State Assembly Complex.

Falana pointed out that the constitution of the committee was in line with the Okuwobi Judicial Commission enquiry and resolution of the state governors that each state should establish a human rights commission.

While describing Lagos State as one of the few states that have taken the initiative through the amendment of the 2015 law, he said there was need to include the Army Navy and Air Force due to their involvement in human rights abuses and for quick interrogation when found wanting.

Mrs Kemi Ogunfowodu of the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, also advocated for inclusion of the representative of the Citizens Mediation Centre in the proposed committee.

Chairman of the House Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Petition and LiEEC, Victor Akade said that the input of all the stakeholders would be taken into consideration in the amendment of the proposed law.