Ahead of the general elections, a human rights Islamic organisation, Muslim Rights Concern ( MURIC) has warned Nigerians against all kinds of protests, in order not to fall into the trap of enemies of democracy who it accused of scheming either to impose an interim government or to ignite a military intervention.

MURIC’s director, Professor Ishaq Akintola therefore advised Nigerians to be patient as the general election is just sixteen days away.

Akintola who noted the protest that greeted the currency swap and fuel scarcity, said the timing of the exercise had led Nigerians to suspect a grand provocation ploy as those who surrendered their old naira notes were later denied access to both the old and the new.

According to him, this ugly development led to widespread hunger and general suffering.

He said that there was a strong suspicion that naira swap and the attendant artificial scarcity were booby traps aimed at goading Nigerians to anger.

“They expect the youth to troop to the streets. We must not fall for it. This is the grand plan of some selfish political shenanigans and capitalist comprador bourgeoisie whose ambition is to hold the jamaaheer (masses) in their vice grip till kingdom come.

“Greedy bank officials have leveraged on the situation by hoarding the new naira notes and turning it into an opportunity for self-aggrandizement. It is the height of sadism.’’