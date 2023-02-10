Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola SAN on Thursday said the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) is currently suffering from a political ailment known ‘G5 Infection’ saying it has further weakened the party for imminent defeat in the forthcoming presidential polls.

Fashola who was tacitly referring to the lingering crisis the PDP is having with the five aggrieved governors, pointed out that polarization in the opposition party will make it easy to be defeated by the All Progressives Congress(APC), which has remained united since the last general elections.

Fashola who stated this at the formal launch of Eko O ni baje ten thousand foot Soldiers for Tinubu/Shettima and Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat initiated by him threw another jab at the Governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor, saying working as a cameraman in his press crew as the Lagos State Governor cannot make him a Governor.

The former Lagos State Governor who urged Adediran to come back to the progressives fold and attend leadership training said, “Some people say they will take the land from us, that is too much. I did the Job of Governor for eight years and part of what helped me was that I was chief of staff to the Governor, even that was not enough.

‘’So just following a Governor being a cameraman and then watching me for eight years then you think you will now be a governor, you are not ready. Come to our leadership school, you are not yet ready.

“That is why you will see that they are focusing on the N51 billion Lagos State is generating. You did not see the immigrant population that is coming into Lagos every day. The bigger the prosperity, the bigger the problems. Their party doesn’t see people, they don’t see the problem.”

Fashola also encouraged members of APC to canvas massively for the party, telling them to vote for the party.

He said nobody has the credentials like Tinubu to become President, noting that Lagos will deliver the largest vote for APC.

“I want to thank our Minister and all those who have worked with him, especially his 10,000 foot soldiers. That five million votes will come out. Tinubu is the best for Nigeria. Nobody has a credential like Tinubu to become President, that is why we truly believe in him.”

Also speaking, Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu also noted that the Lagos State government would from the weekend begin to distribute food packs to cushion the effect of Naira and fuel scarcity which Lagosians are facing, saying his government care more about the people, it is not for politics sake.