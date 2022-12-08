Wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has thanked the people of Lagos Central for supporting her political career and enabling her to make history as the only woman to serve for three terms in the Nigerian Senate.

Mrs Tinubu spoke on Wednesday at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium, Onikan, Lagos, when thousands of women from the six states of the South-West converged for the South-West zonal Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign rally, the fourth in the series of rallies held across the country as part of efforts by the women wing of the APC presidential campaign to promote the candidature of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

“I want to thank particularly Lagos Central Senatorial District for sending me to the National Assembly. I became the first woman to serve three terms; I thank you from the bottom of my heart that you gave me such a wonderful opportunity,” she said.

She further made reference to her humanitarian efforts in the state and extolled the virtues of the wife of the APC vice-presidential candidate, Hajiya Nana Shettima.

“Since 2007 when my husband finished his tenure as the governor of this state, I kept working for the good of our people and humanity through my various charities. I see a kindred spirit in my sister, Hajiya Nana Shettima.

“When I first met her, in my second term in the National Assembly, then I was chairing the Senate Committee on Women Affairs. There was a motion raised on the floor of the Senate and we had to go to Borno State to observe what was going on in the IDP camps.

“I visited Borno state while the husband was governor and I saw a woman passionate about the people. She served the women and the IDPs relentlessly,” she said.

Senator Tinubu also gave assurances that women and youth issues will be given due priority should her husband emerge as president at next year’s polls.

“I can reassure you that women issues, youth unemployment will be on the front burner of the Tinubu/Shettima administration,” she said.

Other APC women present at the rally included deputy governor of Ogun state, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele; First Lady of Ogun State, Bamidele Abiodun, and her counterparts from Cross River and Kebbi States, Dr. Linda Ayade and Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Baugudu; immediate-past First lady of Osun State, Kafayat Oyetola; Chief Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, daughter of the APC presidential candidate and Iyaloja-General of Nigeria; Mrs. Yetunde Adesanya, the APC South-West Women Leader, Dr. Betta Edu, the APC National Women Leader, and her deputy, Hajia Zainab Ibrahim, among others.

The rally was hosted by the South-West Zonal Coordinator of the APC Women Campaign Team and First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwoolu.