Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Reverend Dr. Henry Ndukuba yesterday said Nigeria needs a Third-Force to break the political quagmire in the country.

He added that the major political parties have failed and taken Nigerians for granted, stressing that there are other viable alternatives if proper and sincere negotiations are done.

The primate stated this during the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion Standing Committee Meeting, with the theme, ‘You Kingdom Come, Your Will Be Done,’ held in Abuja.

The cleric kicked against the same faith ticket.

Ndukuba further posited that a political merger between Northern and Southern-based parties across tribal, religious, and ideological divides, having good connectivity at the grassroots and the youths will be a game changer. He said no party has all the solutions to the national challenges.

“The activities for the general Elections of 2023 are picking up. There is a need for strengthening and straightening out the internal Democracy in the Political Parties. The more worrisome is the insensitivity and display of impunity by our Political leaders, especially in the two prominent big Parties. A situation where the ruling Party, the APC is not considerate of the religious sensitivities of the citizens of this Nation is to deliberately hurt a cross-section of our citizens. For the Christians, it is an affront that shows that what is most feared is being done.

“The Muslim-Muslim Ticket is a recipe for Islamisation. If it is forced down on this nation, religious and social discrimination and open public enforcement of the Sharia Law will be done in some parts of this country. Nigeria as we know it will cease to exist and those who say that it does not matter must be prepared to fight the Terrorists who will want to take it beyond their so-called civilized understanding.”

