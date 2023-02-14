As the country prepares for the general elections in a fortnight, the Murtala Mohammed Foundation (MMF) has said the country needs decisive leaders like the late head of state, General Murtala Mohammed to tackle numerous challenges rocking the country.

The late Head of State, on the 13th of February, 1976, paid the highest price for service to the country with his life and the Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF) was set up to keep his legacy alive.

Speaking at this year’s 47th anniversary dedicated to his philosophy, in the spirit of the general elections, the chief executive officer of MMF, Dr. Aisha Mohammed-Oyebode disclosed that General Mohammed’s regime birthed the transition to a democratic rule which was brought to fruition by his successor.

According to her: “The greatest gift for the late head of state’s 47th memorial anniversary is to ensure a smooth transition through free and fair general elections on February 25, 2023, to decisive governance, empathetic leadership that has the interest of the masses at heart.”

The CEO of MMF emphasised that, “The nation is at a fragile crossroads, and indeed the focus of this year’s memorial was prayers at General Mohammed’s graveside, for the elections to usher in the type of governance envisioned by Murtala Muhammed and his team.

“During his brief tenure in power, the late General’s administration prevailed in the battle against indiscipline, while also creating the institutions that would engender nationalism and sustainable peace and security within Nigeria’s borders.

“General Mohammed’s administration fought corruption to a standstill and began the process of moving the federal capital to Abuja, addressed the issue of bureaucratic inefficiency, and, most importantly, initiated the process for a return to civilian rule.