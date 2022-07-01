Miffed by the reality that Nigeria contends with escalating insecurity, election violence and other crimes on a daily basis, the commandant-general of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, said that it has become obvious that unless the country deploys lethal force in the counter- terrorism, oil theft, vandalism and other crisis nationwide, citizens’ hope of sleeping with their two eyes closed might remain elusive.

The Civil Defence boss, who agreed that the worsening insecurity in the country demanded the deployment of full force to crush the insurgents, bandits and other elements that have taken up arms against the state said, illicit arms must be mopped up as the country prepares for 2023 general election.

While lamenting that the most populous nation in Africa was in a critical situation following surging terrorist attacks, banditry and abductions across the nation, Dr Audi called on key players in the security sector to immediately buy-in, support, collaborate and come up with a strategic option to deliver on the national task.

The NSCDC boss stated this yesterday during the 2022 Commandant -General’s Conference in Abuja. The conference had commandants from the 36 states of the federation and other top brass of the Corps in attendance.

Highlighting the importance of the event, Dr Audi said the forum avails them opportunity to appraise and present before the public, its performance in the last three months of the year.

The CG who further called for an intelligence-driven covert operation, was confidence that it would lead to the interception and recovery of more deadly ammunition. He said, “If we make this part of our efforts to identify and crack down on criminal networks and supply chains for weapons and ammunition in and around the country, we will have results.”

He said they must begin to deploy new strategies in tackling the spate of insecurity in the land, if they must effectively protect the masses during upcoming electioneering campaigns as well as the electorates, electoral materials and the electoral umpires at the period of elections from any form of attack or danger in the course of their duties.

“We are not oblivious of the challenge ahead of us in the face of the prevailing security situation, but with our collective resolve, avowed commitment and dedication, we will surely surmount all and impact positively in fostering that much desired safe and secure environment to engender peace and socioeconomic development.

“The situation we have found ourselves calls for serious and appropriate measures at this critical time in our checkered history as a nation. We should have at the back of our minds that a secure and resilient electoral process is of vital National interest.

“Let me also use this opportunity to advise and remind Nigerians that security is everybody’s business. We must therefore rise up to assist security agencies with credible and actionable intelligence that could aid in checkmating and addressing the spate of insecurity in the country,” he said.