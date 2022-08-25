A chieftain of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Chris Emejuru, has declared presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, as the only contender whose credentials give the qualities to wriggle Nigeria out of the social, political and economic morass it is enmeshed in.

Emejuru, a presidential aspirant of the ADP, implored Nigerians to look out for a presidential candidate with character, compassion and intellect in the 2023 polls.

Speaking during a zoom meeting with journalists on Yhursday, the United States-based Nigerian decried the deteriorating state of Nigeria the country, saying there is no relevant implementation of policies to tackle inflation.

This, he said, has led to a situation where the average Nigerian citizen can barely afford to eat or put fuel in his car.

He said, “Character is being who you are when no one else sees it. Being upright and being a good person. Being the best person you can be. This leads to compassion. Caring about your citizens, caring about people regardless of who they are or where they are from.

“My ideal candidate is someone who is ethical, someone who has common sense, and someone who truly, genuinely cares about the masses. A candidate who doesn’t judge based on which part of the country you are from and whose interest is to unite and not divide. Someone who wants to bring an end to police brutality, an end to bad governance, and an end to poverty. I believe the candidate who, although not perfect, comes close to these ideals, is Peter Obi”.

Emejuru recalled that he backed the All Progressives Congress APC in 2015 with great expectations that the governing party would pull Nigeria out of the woods, even as he regretted that the Buhari administration has performed woefully below expectations.

“There is no relevant implementation of policies to tackle inflation where the average Nigerian citizen can barely afford to eat or put fuel in his car; persistent strikes in critical sectors like health and education where medical professionals are leaving the country for greener pastures and the dreams of future lawyers, doctors, scientists, and many more career paths are put on hold due to government complacency.

“Increase in poverty and lack of economic opportunities are devastating individuals and families throughout Nigeria, then inconsistent power and electricity which no Nigerian should have to experience, and insecurity from secessionists threats in parts of the country, to terrorist activity, jail breaks through attacks on maximum security prisons, kidnappings, etc. Buhari rose on the platform of change but will end up having one of the most corrupt, incompetent, and unprepared administrations in Nigeria’s history,” he declared.