Former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, has said that the perceived “Obedient movement” supporting the presidential bid of former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, on social media would soon turn to disobedience and obituary that will peter out into tin air.

Peter Obi is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The APC chieftain also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to step up its game and make adequate protection for its server, alleging that the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is only banking on hackers to manipulate INEC server and change results in 2023.

Speaking with journalists on Wednesday in Abuja, Nabena said the APC will secure nothing less than 2.1 millions votes from Escravos to Forcados to Brass and Bonny in Niger Delta during the coming presidential election.

“This is because our people are massively coming out to get their PVCs and they know the right party and candidate to vote for when the time comes,” Nabena said.

On Peter Obi, the APC chieftain said, “I can tell you that the so called ‘Obedient movement’ only exist on social media and after the coming elections they will naturally turn to disobedient movement, and later obituary because the movement will naturally vamoose.”

On whether the PDP could be a major challenger to APC in the 2023 general elections, Nabena said, “PDP is nothing to talk about as far as the 2023 general election is concerned, although we are watching them keenly based on their past records because we already know their plans and what they are banking on are their Dubai connections and Hushpuppy strategies.

“The only hope for the PDP is to hack INEC server, not the votes of Nigerians to win election. You can see practically that even the recent governorship election in Ekiti state PDP lost its usual second place and I doubt if it can regain that second position anymore in the coming 2023 general elections.”

Nabena, however, called on the electoral umpire to put measures in places that will forestall local or foreign attacks on its servers.

“I will plead with INEC to properly secure its server because PDP hackers are at work, they are not sleeping, they are test running their system now. I also call on Nigerians and real voters to be watchful and ensure that their votes are protected in 2023,” he noted.