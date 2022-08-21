The composition of the Media and Communication Directorate of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu-Kashim Shettima campaign for the 2023 presidential election has been announced.

According to a statement signed by the Director, Media & Publicity of the Campaign, Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday, said the directorate, approved by the presidential candidate is made up of three departments.

The three departments are Public Affairs, Media and Publicity and Strategic Communication.

In the approved directorate, Bayo Onanuga, the Managing Director of The News/PMNews and former Managing Director of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), will continue his role as Director of Media and Publicity.

Dele Alake, a former Commissioner of Information in Lagos State and veteran editor will serve as Director of Strategic Communication.

The statement recalled that Alake served in the same role for the Muhammadu Buhari campaign in 2014-15.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, will continue his role as spokesman of the campaign as Director of Public Affairs.

The Directorate will also have six deputy directors that include Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu (Communication Strategy); Hannatu Musawa (Public Affairs), and Kehinde Bamigbetan (Media Relations).

Others include Mallam Modibbo Kawu, who will be Deputy Director of Media and Publicity, while Mohammed Bulama will be in charge of Multi-media and Seun Olufemi-White will be the deputy director New Media.

Onanuga noted that the tripodal arrangement, the first in a presidential campaign, has a line of other assistant directors and senior officials, representing the nation’s various regions with job specifications spelt out for them.

He added that the campaign structure will also soon unveil representatives and spokesmen in all the States of the federation.