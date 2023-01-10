The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has denied renting the mammoth crowd that attended the presidential rally held in the state last week Saturday.

The party through its publicity secretary, Alex Kalejaye, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, emphasized that what happened in Akure on Saturday was an absolute display of love for, and acceptability of the APC presidential candidate and his running mate.

Kalejaye, who noted that the rumor of the rented crowd was unfounded, added that the party has no reason to resort to deception.

According to him, ‘’The party notes that its members, and indeed the good people of Ondo State, exhibited an enviable degree of maturity in dealing with the thousands of visitors and displayed memorable hospitality during the event.

“We were not surprised at the rousing reception accorded our presidential candidate, and his entourage because the party is solidly on the ground, on an açcount of good governance, spread, and structures.

“Without doubt, the people of the Sunshine State acknowledge the capacity, competence, and political acumen of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lead Nigeria. They are earnestly awaiting D-Day, to vote en block for him and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

“APC applauds its members across the state for the massive turnout, organization, and reception accorded the presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the visitors during the rally at the Moshood Abiola Democracy Park, Akure, at the weekend.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We can not appreciate our members and enthusiastic party sympathizers enough for their proper and civilized behaviors.

“We applaud our dear Governor, Arakunrin Oluwatotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, for providing enviable leadership and direction, in the State and the South West geopolitical zone. The success of Saturday’s event stemmed largely from his ingenuity.

“We salute the tireless efforts and sacrifices of various leaders to ensure the level of success recorded.

tact and Mobilization Committee, under the guidance of South West Chairman, Hon. Isaacs Kekemeke performed wonders.”

The party, however, appealed to its leaders at various levels to sustain campaigns in their units, wards, and local government areas, for resounding victory come February.

“We are expected to deliver the highest number of votes in the South West for our candidate.

“The victory would, however, be hollow without delivering other candidates; for National, and State Assemblies,” he stated.