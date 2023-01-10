All is set for the launch of a book postulating a Peter Obi presidency and what his administration will do if voted into office. Obi is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Chairman of Dasoul Media Editorial Board, Mr Joe Bankole, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Abuja yesterday, said the official unveiling will be announced after due consultation with the Peter Obi Team, comprising the Campaign Council and the Labour Party under the guidance of the party’s Presidential Candidate.

Bankole said funds released from this will go to that objective after settling all various expenditures that made it happen.

He said this work is part of the funding tools for the Peter Obi Presidency.

Bankole stressed that every effort geared at advancing the political fortunes of the entity called Nigeria is the task of every patriotic Nigerian who looks forward to seeing this country overcome its self-inflicted problems.

According to him, “The book provides a scintillating survey of the meaning of the truth and insight into what makes Obi tick and the very nature of his experience in corporate Nigerian and political administration where he cut his teeth in Anambra State.”

“It presents Obi with his exceptional leadership qualities and clear message on how to make Nigeria great again by changing the character of government as it has been known over the past decades.

“The book is a collection of verifiable evidence, collective perspectives of what has now evolved into the political revolution christened the Obi-dient Movement, documentation of insightful conversations with Peter Obi, his Movement, documentation of insightful conversations with Peter Obi, his political party, and what they also term to be his shadow cabinet.”

He added that the book is divided into twelve chapters, the book details the rich profile of Obi, his estate, his businesses, footprints in corporate Nigeria, key support instruments for private sector growth, and takeaway experiences that can impact his tenure as president.