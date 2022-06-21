The executive secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam has enjoined Christians in the country to ensure that they obtain their Permanent Voters Card (PVCS) to enable them participate in the 2023 general election.

Pam, who stated this during the inauguration service of the Assembly of God Northern Nigeria (AGNN), Mangu district in Mangu local government area of Plateau State yesterday, explained that with their PVCs, they would be able to vote for the candidates of their choice.

NCPC boss said Christians must ensure that they participate actively in the forthcoming general election, stating that the era when Christians show indifference in political matters is over.

He also admonished Christians in the country to take their destiny into their hands by voting and being voted for during the elections, adding that this cannot be possible without having their PVCs.

In a statement by the head of media and public relations of the commission, Celestine Toruka, the NCPC boss, who is also the general superintendent of AGNN, congratulated Nigerians for the success recorded in the just concluded primaries conducted by various political parties in the country.

He was particularly happy that the primaries were not marred by crisis which explains why the results were accepted by all, even as he, however, decried the activities of the enemies of the country who relish in causing pains to others by perpetuating evil and killing innocent and harmless Nigerians even in the places of worship.