The Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Mrs Biodun Olujimi, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains the change Nigerians have been yearning for to rescue them from the current economic, security and other challenges confronting the country.

She posited that the present mood of Nigerians favour her and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Olujimi who expressed confidence that PDP will emerge victorious in the polls enthused that the party was not rattled by the incumbency power of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, spoke in Ado Ekiti, during a party organised for the PDP members to celebrate the chieftaincy title of Yeye Gbobaniyi of Ogotun Ekiti, conferred on her by Ologotun, Oba Adebayo Adesanmi.

Speaking further on the party’s chances in the next year’s election, she said “For the PDP and our presidential candidate, the horizon is very bright for us. Nigerians are yearning for a meaningful change and that meaningful change is PDP. We know how to turn things around and by the grace of God, Alhaji Atiku will win the next election”, she stated.

Olujimi who was upbeat of victory in her reelection bid relying on her superlative antecedents of achievements in the last eight years in the Senate said that will work for her against her main challenger, Hon Yemi Adaramodu of the APC.

She added: “Ogotun Ekiti has always been a home for me. They have been standing by me and for me throughout my political career. I have also been contributing my quota to the development of the town. It is in reciprocation of that contribution that they honoured me on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And to whom much is given, much is expected. I will continue to serve our people better and better than they have got. We are even happy that what we have been able to do was being appreciated and we are relying on this to win the coming election.”

“I am not daunted at all. I have contested twice in the six local governments. I know Hon Adaramodu quite well. He is a politician we know ourselves. But he had only contested in three of the six council areas in this district, so we are confident that we will make it.

“Our being optimistic that we will make it is not for anything, but we have done so much for our people. They want continuity. They don’t need a new person”.

On the campaign of calumny against her by some politicians, Olujimi said such antics is making her more popular and getting more votes to undo her opponents in the poll.

On the current crisis in Ekiti State House of Assembly, as a stakeholder, the federal lawmaker appealed to Governor Biodun Oyebanji to quickly devise ways of brokering truce among contending forces in the troubled Ekiti Assembly over the festering leadership crisis in the legislature.

Olujimi stated: “The matter will be settled. The government of the day always wants those that will represent their interest at the Parliament. I know the government of the day will look for a way to resolve the issue for the sake of our peace and stability”.