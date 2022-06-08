Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set a target of winning 25 states after the 2023 governorship election.

The party’s national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, disclosed this yesterday at the PDP national secretariat during the party’s issuance of certificate of return to its governorship candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayu, who said the PDP is poised to return to its winning ways, lamented that a party of its status has only 13 states.

Describing the governorship candidates as hardworking and loyal, he however urged them to pursue reconciliation with their opponents in the party.

“We believe that the PDP will go back to its winning ways. When we started in 1999. We were able to produce 21 governors, we grew that number in 2003 to 28 are sustained it at 28 up to 2007.

“Unfortunately, we came through hard times and the number declined. Today we have only 13 governors, for a political party of this nature. That is not good enough.

“All of you must therefore work very hard to reconcile with whoever opposes you, work with everybody, carry everybody along, So that at the end of the day by next year. We should be able to come back to at least 25 governors,” he said.

The party chairman, in an interview outside the hall, said he was confident that PDP would retain the 13 states it currently controls because the governors have performed well.

“Most of them performed very, very well. We don’t have any fears that the people will vote them back to power or their successors to power in those states where we don’t have governors.

“People have seen the ineptitude, the incapacity of the APC-led administration from the governorship level to the presidency and I’m sure by next year people will be voting PDP so we are also very sure that we will capture most states,” he said.

On his part, the party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, said Nigerians are waiting for PDP.

He assured the candidates that he will work closely with them.

“I want to assure all of you that we will work together as a team and make sure you are all brought back elected as governors in your respective states, and I will ensure we work together as a team in every state of this country, to enthrone a PDP government.

“The question of saying that all we are going to give a quarter or so to the ruling party must not arise in this election. The processes which have made you to emerge are now history, what is before us is a task that we must all unite and achieve for this party and for Nigerians,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the governorship candidates, Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, who is also a candidate, assured Atiku of their support.

He said, “Our dear presidential candidate, we want to assure you that the party has gone through all the due diligence to make sure you emerge as candidates and we have seen the internal democracy that had been conducted to ensure peace in the party.

“Mr President, we assure you that there will be no problem in all the states of the federation and we are going to work with you to make sure you emerge as the president of Nigeria.

“We assure you there will be synergy. There will be cooperation. And we are going to work assiduously to make sure that our party emerges victorious at the various levels with the party having confidence in us.

“We know we are in the opposition and we are not going to relent until we become the ruling party in our country Nigeria.