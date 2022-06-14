The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has departed Nigeria for a three-day study tour of Egypt.

Obi, who took to his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, said the visit to the North African country was to undertake a comparable study of certain sectors of Egypt.

Obi wrote: “I just departed for Egypt on a 3-day visit as part of my detailed study of comparable countries to Nigeria. In Egypt, I am expected to understudy, among others, the Egyptian Power Sector, Education, Planning and Finance Sectors.”