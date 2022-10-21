Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Nigeria Police Force, the Independent National Electoral Commission, presidential candidates and other stakeholders are set for strategic retreat to address all security issues.

The retreat, which is billed for the end of October, 2023, will feature a theme, ‘The Imperative of a Nigeria Police Strategic Plan for Peaceful Elections’ .

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said “It is greatly believed that the conference and retreat will strengthen the resolve of the strategic police managers and members of other security agencies who shall be involved in the 2023 electioneering process to put their best foot forward to accomplish free, fair, credible and secure 2023 general elections that we may all leave a legacy on which basis posterity would adjudge us kindly.

“As a democratic nation, the security of lives and property is a fundamental duty of government and the Nigeria Police Force, as the lead agency in internal security, is unrelenting in ensuring that the people experience a friendly policing system that will perpetually be a threat to villains and other purveyors of crimes and criminality within our communities.”

He also said the participants expected to attend this high-level retreat and training include the inspector-general of police, and other senior officers of the rank of deputy inspector-general of police (DIG) assistant inspector-general of police (AIG) commissioner of police (CP) and heads of strategic formations of the Force.

Others are the minister of Police Affairs and other cabinet members, senators and honourable members of the House of Representatives, Secretary to the Federal Government, Service Chiefs and heads of security agencies, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), chairmen and presidential candidates of all political parties, media executives and members of the civil society.

He also listed President Muhammadu Buhari as keynote speaker among other stakeholders to attend the event.