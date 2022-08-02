Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has partnered with Solar Security and Consult Company Limited to train its officers and men on election security management ahead of the 2023 general elections.

A document obtained by our reporter quoted the inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba said the training will be done through a workshop to be done in collaboration with experts and other security agencies.

The IGP noted that the ‘Election Security Management Workshop’ slated for next month would feature sessions led by legal and security experts, including top officers of the armed forces, to provide lessons on the legal and the security framework guiding the roles and actions of the police, and how to facilitate and maintain an inter-agency collaboration, including with the media, to ensure a hitch-free election exercise.

‘’The training forms part of the reform and upgrade agenda of IGP Usman Alkali Baba to strengthen and build the capacity of the Nigeria Police Force, particularly as the country heads into an important election year during which incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari will hand over power to a newly-elected leader following his completion of the constitutionally-permitted eight-year term,’’ he said.

According to IGP, the training would be held across the six geopolitical zones and Officers selected to participate will, in turn, train their subordinates, causing a domino effect expected to raise policing quality and election management across the country.