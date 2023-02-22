Members of Angeliam Creative Service have charged Nigerian youths to shun actions that could threaten the corporate existence of Nigeria as the country holds the 2023 general elections.

The group which decried electoral violence and other acts associated with past elections, advised against a repeat of such acts.

The peace advocacy group said this in Abuja during the presentation, premier/launch of a documentary film titled: “Profile in service on peace-building in Nigeria; Say no to violence.”

At the event, the convener of the group, Queen Williams, said her group would remain apolitical, nationalistic and forward-looking.

“We are not a political organisation. We promote peace, and we believe that with peace and stability, Nigeria will be better for us all.

“I started this project in 2020, when I was the Queen of Peace for North East and by doing this I believe people will hear my voice. So the project is all about preaching peace. You know, a lot of people do not come out because of during elections violence.

“So, for that reason I’m passing this message across Nigeria that let us love one another, let there be peace during elections no need to fight because fighting cannot bring progress but peace can do that. So let us get it right this time around. Let us vote for the right candidate of our choice. Say no to violence,” she said.

The president Nigeria female youth organisation, Michelle Peter said she is so happy about the project and that what the project needs is support.

“I must tell you that you cannot get anything in this country without peace. But it pain me whenever you see something like this, you cannot see Nigerians to give the kind of support it needed but having seen that she is a very determined person, a builder and that is while you can see this programme going on today, so she need the encouragement,” she said

Meanwhile, she advised Nigerians to make better choices this time around as we head into 2023 general elections, adding that they should not allow anybody to use them. Just imagine what is happening today, you cannot access money, you get money but you cannot get it to use so it is really really sad. So I’m advising Nigerians both young and old to rise up and vote for a better leader this time around.

The vice president, Actors Guild of Nigeria, North Central, Nazareth Jesse Bako said what she had so far on the peace project was a welcome development.

She said that if we the youth can come together because we are the voice of Nigeria and stop spreading “fake news”, we can make Nigeria a better place. Let us love one another, let there be peace.”