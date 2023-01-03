The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has again cautioned Nigerians against a purported portal for recruitment of ad-hoc staff for the 2023 general election.

It will be recalled that INEC had on October 5, 2022 raised the alarm over a similar fake ad-hoc recruitment link: inecnigeria.govservice.site being circulated online.

Chief press secretary to INEC chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, who disclosed this in a short message on Tuesday in Abuja, said the Commission was no longer recruiting ad-hoc staff for the 2023 general election.

Oyekanmi stressed that the portal was fake as the Commission was no longer recruiting for the elections as its official website for the recruitment had been shut down.

According to him, “The website/blog below is advertising ad hoc staff positions for the 2023 general election.

“However, the Commission is no longer recruiting ad hoc staff for the 2023 general election.

“The INEC ad hoc staff recruitment portal was officially shut down on 14 December, 2022.

“Therefore, the site, with the URL – http://www.yournewclaims.com/Inec-Recriutment/ is fake. It is intended to defraud unsuspecting members of the public. Nigerians should disregard it.”

Recall that the Commission had earlier on September 7, 2022 announced that its official recruitment portal for the 2023 general election (www.pres.inecnigeria.org) would be opened to the public on Wednesday, 14 September, 2022 by 8:00am and would be closed on Wednesday, 14 December, by 8:00pm.