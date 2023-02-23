The FCT Grassroot Independent Campaign Council (FCT-GICC) in the six Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which constitutes various interest groups, socio-cultural organizations, trade and cooperative associations, market women, youth associations, and professional organisations, have endorsed the candidacy of Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Kashim Shettima of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for President in the upcoming general elections.

The group also endorsed Zakari Angulu Dobi of the APC for FCT Senatorial seat; Abuzarri Suleiman Ribadu for Abuja North Federal Constituency, and Abdulrahman Mohammed Ajiya (Abayaro) for Abuja South Federal Constituency, in the forthcoming Saturday, February 25, 2023, National Assembly elections.

In a statement signed by the coordinator, FCT-GICC/Commissioner of Revenue Mobilization, Allocation & Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Amb. Ayuba Jacob Ngbakoo, the group said they were proud to make the public endorsement of Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket, alongide Zakari Angulu Dobi, Abuzarri, and Abdulrahman Ajiya’s candidacies because they were confident of their electoral victories come Saturday, February 25, 2023.

“Our confidence and conviction are borne out of the concrete arrangements that have been put in place, and the assurances already extracted by the FCT-GICC. Some of the assurances already extracted from Bola Ahmed Tinubu/ Shettima that may interest you include,

“At least one Ministerial slot for the FCT in line with existing Court ruling. b. Implementation of the political and administrative structures as, provided for in the 1999 Constitution (As amended), to remove any semblance of discrimination against Nigerian citizens of FCT origin.

“Furthermore, based on the submission of the FCT-GICC to the National hierarchy of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Organization, there are assurances that additional Mandate Secretariats (the equivalent of State Ministries) shall be created by the incoming Tinubu/ Shettima administration for the benefit of political actors and party loyalists that are resident in the FCT.

“The role of our royal fathers, the traditional rulers, is vital to the success of government effort towards peace and security in the country. In this context, the status and welfare of the traditional rulers in the FCT will be further enhanced by the incoming Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Shettima administration,” he stated.

The group also noted that Tinubu and Shettima were concerned about the economic vulnerability of women and youth stratum in the FCT and promised to create a special economic empowerment programme for them, hence the need to give their ticket a massive votes.

“We humbly appeal to all residents of the FCT to turn out en masse on Saturday February 25, 2023 and vote Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Shettima for President, Zakari Angulu Dobi for Senate, Abuzarri Suleiman Ribadu for Abuja North (AMAC Bwari) Federal Constituency and Abduraham Mohammed Ajiya for Abuja South Federal Constituency,” he added.