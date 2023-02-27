As the collation of election results progresses, the Kaduna State government has reminded citizens that protests of any sort remain strictly prohibited across the state.

The commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Sunday said the state government noted with satisfaction the largely peaceful conduct of elections across the state and commends residents for exercising their franchise in an orderly manner.

The statement urged citizens to avoid street protests over election results – or of any other kind – in order to preserve the atmosphere of calm.

The statement added that “Actions which may disrupt public peace will be handled decisively by security agencies.

“It must be stressed that the announcement of election results is the exclusive duty of the Independent National Electoral Commission. Individuals and groups involved in unofficial publication of results should be aware that they constitute serious threats to public peace and order.

“Individuals or groups who may have queries over officially announced results are strongly urged to utilize the legal instruments provided by the Electoral Act.”

Aruwan added that Governor Nasir El-Rufai continues to monitor closely the security situation in relation to the conduct of the elections, alongside security agencies in the state.