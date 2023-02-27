Tension has heightened in Enugu over the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to announce the results of the presidential and national assembly elections.

The election held on February 25, ended late night in most parts of the state over late arrival of INEC officials and materials.

Our correspondent who went to INEC headquarters in Enugu and zonal offices observed that the places looked almost deserted as only security officials and journalists were sighted.

Some of the people who voted yesterday alleged that there were plans to rig the elections in favour of a particular political party in the state.

Our correspondent gathered that leaders of churches in the state who encouraged their members to get their PVCs and vote for candidates of their choice have warned against rigging any of the elections.

Some of the electorate who voted yesterday said they were surprised that INEC was finding it difficult to announce the results despite the fact that BIVAS was used to conduct the election.

They warned that any attempt to change the results they got at the polling units will be resisted.

As of the time of filling this report, there were no presence of INEC officials at the collation center in Enugu.