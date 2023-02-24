Ahead of Saturday, February 25 general elections, local airlines in the country have announced shutdown of operations on election day.

LEADERSHIP gathered that while some airlines will shut down only on election day, others included the next day after elections as no flight day.

Already, Ibom Air has put out a statement to this effect, saying it won’t operate on election day.

“This is to inform you that Ibom Air will not be operating on Saturday, 25th February, 2023. This is due to the Presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled to take place on this day. Normal operations will commence on 26th February, 2023,” the statement by Ibom Air stated.

Azman Air, in an advisory to travellers, said there won’t be flight operations on election day and the next day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The advisory reads, “this is to inform all our esteemed passengers that Azman Air will not operate any of its scheduled flights on Saturday, 25th and Sunday 26th February, 2023 due to restriction of movement resulting from the impending General Elections. Operations will resume accordingly after the Elections.”

Also, Air Peace in a statement to the public titled ‘No scheduled flight operations on February 25, 2023’ told members of the public that there will be no scheduled flights on February 25, 2023, due to the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

It said scheduled flight operations will resume on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

A source within Arik Air, one of Nigeria’s major carriers, equally told journalists that the airline would not fly on Saturday due to the elections.

Dana Air also has confirmed that it will not have any flight but would return after the elections.

This directive may not affect foreign airlines’ flying into the country as they may choose to operate their schedules and drop passengers in the country to find their way.

It was also learnt that Air Traffic Controllers (ATC) of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) would be on duty as essential services to guide aircraft as over-flyers or into the Nigerian airspace on election day.