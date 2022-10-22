The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, has charged personnel of the Nigerian Navy to maintain neutrality and remain apolitical during the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Vice Admiral Gambo, who gave the charge at the 2022 3rd Quarter route march for Naval personnel serving in Abuja and other units across the country, also called on them to be law abiding citizens.

The CNS, who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans (CPPlans), Rear Admiral Saidu Garba, charged personnel to maintain harmonious relationship with the civil populace.

“Similarly, I wish to remind you all that our country is approaching yet another election year with the kickoff of campaigns by political parties nationwide.

“The NHQ has, therefore, drawn up rules and regulations for Naval personnel during the forthcoming elections. Apart from exercising your civic responsibility, you will also be expected to assist the INEC and Police to ensure a hitch-free elections. I therefore urge you to maintain neutrality and remain apolitical,” he said.

He noted that the route march was aimed at developing personnel’s mental and physical alertness to meet the dynamics of contemporary security operations, adding that it was also targeted at fostering esprit de corps and providing an avenue for relationship.

He also noted that operational efficiency and combat readiness are predicated on mental and physical fitness of the Armed Forces.

“Indeed physical fitness and mental alertness are essential for combat readiness of service personnel at all times,” he added.

He stressed that the 2022 third quarter route march, therefore, “offers us the opportunity to enhance our physical and mental wellbeing.”

“The overall military performance is based on a combination of individual strengths that create a network of productivity both mentally and physically.

“Thus, service personnel who are in peak physical condition can perform better than personnel who are in poor physical condition

“In the face of the current security challenges in the country, the need to keep personnel fit for operation cannot be overemphasized. That is why fitness and mental alertness are among the critical elements of the CNS policy thrust,aimed at emplacing a sound mind in a sound body.

“Therefore,this route march is aimed at keeping us fit for optimal performance in the discharge of our constitutional roles as naval personnel.”

He further charged personnel to maintain cordial relationship with the citizens who they have taken an oath to protect.

“Let me use this medium to draw your attention to the need to continue to be law abiding citizens and at the same time stress the need to maintain cordial and improved relationship with our civilian populace and relevant authorities.

“This is more so that your duty to defend the territorial integrity of our fatherland will be meaninglessness if the Nigerian populace is not enjoying harmonious relationship with the armed forces,” the CNS stated.

He, therefore, enjoined personnel to be more professional in the conduct of their duties and day to day activities.

“Furthermore,I encourage you not to engage in any acts of misdemeanor or taking laws into your hands that would bring the service to disrepute in the course of duty.

“Additionally, I charge you all to show dedication to duty and unflinching support to our democracy and constituted authority,” he added.