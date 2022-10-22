The governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Rivers State, Rt. Hon. Leyii Kwanee, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deal with any politician violating the Electoral Act 2022.

Kwanee, who is also a former Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, made the call on Friday in Port Harcourt, while speaking with journalists against the backdrop of the Executive Order 21 recently signed into effect by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo.

He said: “We wish to commend INEC for her swift response over the undemocratic actions adopted by the outgoing Rivers State PDP-led government by the recent approval of Executive Order 21, which prohibits the use public schools and sundry places without approval from the Ministry of Education.

“This order also compels political parties to deposit the sum of N5million as caution fee. Consequently, this order is capable of creating unhealthy competition and violence in the state; and is inimical to the growth of business and employment opportunities in the state.

“This Executive Order 21 is aimed at monopolising the political parties and stippling political space in the state.

“Following our demand for the quick intervention of the electoral empire, INEC has scheduled stakeholders meeting of all political parties and intensified its message of `fair play ‘and political tolerance’ while also condemning states prohibiting electioneering campaign of opposition political parties in their state.

“Hence, the INEC has warned state governments not to prevent political parties from campaigning in their domains.

“We, therefore, appeal to INEC to commence the process of sanctioning of the political parties that have approved this unwholesome restriction of the opposition parties from campaigning in their domains.”