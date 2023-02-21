The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has commissioned a Distress Call Centre (DCC) for corps members to alert the authorities in cases of any danger during the forthcoming 2023 general election.

NYSC Director General, Brigadier-General Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed, announced the development while briefing journalists on the preparedness of the Scheme for the forthcoming general elections, in Abuja on Tuesday.

He gave the Centre’s emergency number as 6972, explaining that the creation of the centre was to enhance the security and safety of Corps Members.

Ahmed said once the centre received a call from any corps member, they will get the issue and location of the caller and immediately alert security agents in that area for quick response.

He added that the Scheme, in partnership with security agencies have adequate security for corps members during the exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NYSC DG also warned Corps Members against receiving gift or any form of financial inducement from politicians during the 2023 General Elections.

He further charged the Vorps Members to do everything within the established laws in the course of their duty.

“Those who are going to participate in this election have already been trained, guidelines have also been given to them, they’re well informed and are willing to give the best.

“I have gone to meet with the security agencies since I took over and every hand is on desk to make sure Corps Members are save.

“The NYSC officials on their own have sensitise the Corp Members on the importance of their security and maintaining the ethics of the election,” the DG stated.

He disclosed that over 200,000 Corps Members have been deployed for the elections.