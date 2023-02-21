The Governing Council of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has promoted 20 lecturers of the university to professorial cadre.

Acting director, University Relations, Dr Saeedat Aliyu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Aliyu said the ratification of the professorial appointment was given at the 64th regular meeting of the institution’s governing council held on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

She added that five among the 20 staff attained full professorship while the 15 others were promoted to associate professorship.

“The newly promoted Professors are: Taibat Moji Yusuf, Agricultural Production and Resource; Dupe Olufunke Ogunbosoye, Ruminant Nutrition; Issa Abdulraheem, Business & Human Resource Management & Entrepreneurship; Salih Muhammed Jum’ah Alaso, Arabic Literature & Nigerian Arabic Poetry Criticism; and Yahya Duro Uthman Hambali, Criminal Justice and Criminology.

“The Associate professors are: Dr. Kayode Ayantoye, Department of Agric Economics and Extension Services;Dr. Ade Isaac Afe, Department of Crop Production;Dr. Adeshina Fadeyibi, Department of Food & Agricultural Engineering;Dr. Adesina Mutalub Lambe, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering; Dr. Aminu Nassir Brimah, Department of Business & Entrepreneurship; Dr Kabiru Mustapha and Dr. Abdulrahman Sikiru Ottan, both of the Department of Material Sciences and Engineering.

“Others are: Dr Ayoola Oladunke Aransi, Department of English & Linguistics; Dr. Tajudeen Yusuf, Department of Arabic & French; Dr Zekeri Abu, Department of Business & Entrepreneurship; Dr. Lukman Bola Abdulra’uf, Department of Chemistry & Industrial Chemistry; Dr Jimoh Ajadi, Department of Geology & Mineral Science;Dr Henry Sawyer, Department of Environmental Health Science; and DrMajekodunmi Rachael Adedayo and Dr. Adeyinka Elizabeth Ajiboye both of the Department of Microbiology,” she added.