A civil society organisation, the Socio-Economic Analysis Group (SEAG) has said that the ongoing military operations across the country have eliminated fears associated with the 2023 general elections.

The group said in a press release on Monday morning that its study showed that the military has significantly reduced the capacity of bandits, insurgents, and other criminals to undermine the conduct of the general elections.

The press release signed by the Convener, Olatunde Morayo, and Co-conveners, Hajara Abubakar and Obidi Ifuko, said the group embarked on the study after a promise by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will work with the other security agencies to ensure peaceful conduct of the general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group said it discovered that the Armed Forces of Nigeria has continued to deepen its loyalty to the Constitution of the country while conducting in-house education for its personnel on the benefits of total respect and support for the democratic process.

SEAG said it was now left for Nigerians to cooperate fully with the Armed Forces of Nigeria to ensure a peaceful transition process.

ADVERTISEMENT

The press release said: “Socio-Economic Analysis Group (SEAG) study of the situation was prompted by the promise made by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. LEO Irabor that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will fully support the democratic process to a logical conclusion.

“Though some skeptics wanted to raise dust where there is none, our study reveals that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is fully prepared for the elections.

“A critical study of the security situation reveals that we are winning the war in all the troubled spots. Using the kinetic and non-kinetic approaches, normalcy is gradually returning.

“Though there are still traces of the security challenges, we say the capacity of the military to deal with them is not in doubt.

“We must give kudos to the Chief of Defence Staff for constantly reminding Nigerians that the AFN has fully keyed into the democratic process. It is indeed a morale booster and an assurance.

“SEAG urges Nigerians to support and cooperate with the AFN and other security agencies to ensure a peaceful general election.”