Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has warned other parties especially the All Progressives Congress (APC) to avoid wasting money for electioneering in the State, saying that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was the only party to beat in next year’s general elections.

Wike spoke on Saturday night during the State Honours and Awards ceremony held at the Banquet Hall, Government House in Port Harcourt, the State capital.

“Lawyer, you must make money but here don’t worry yourself; nobody would win here,” he said during the event, urging opposition parties not to waste their resources campaigning in the State.

The governor specifically passed the message to APC chieftains present at the event, which include the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN; Governor Dave Umahim of Ebonyi State, and his Kogi State counterpart, Yahaya Bello, who were part of the awardees.

“I told David Umahi, Governor of Kogi and Abubakar Malami when they came to visit me, ‘Don’t put money here it won’t work; it is a no-go area’,” Wike boasted.

According to the Rivers State governor, his government already has a successor and his choice was based on the good works of his administration.

“In my state, we know who is going to be my successor. I want to advise you if you are spending money on anybody, stop!

“Here, we have a successor. It is not by my power but by what we have done in this state. It is not that I want to impose a successor. It is not true. Bring a successor and tell people why you want to bring a successor,” Wike said.