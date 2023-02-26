The Senate spokesperson, Dr Ajibola Basiru, representing Osun Central senatorial district of Osun State, has lost his reelection bid to return to the Senate.

Senator Basiru lost to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Fadeyi Olubiyi.

Announcing the results of the election at the Osun Central Senatorial Collation Centre, Osogbo City Hall, Olonkoro, the collation officer, Professor Ibrahim Usman, disclosed that Olubiyi scored 134,229 votes to defeat Basiru, who polled 117,609 votes while Labour Party candidate, Oyebode Babasola, scored 2,292 votes.

Also, the PDP candidate for Osogbo federal constituency, Moruf Adebayo polled 71,677 votes to defeat his rival APC candidate, Abosede Kasumu-Ogo-Oluwa, who scored 58,992 votes.

According to the collation officer, Dr Isiaq Egbewole, the Labour Party candidate scored 1,930 votes to emerge distant third.