Members of the Southern Kaduna Media Executives in Nigeria, have adopted Barrister Sunday Marshall Katung (SMK) as their sole candidate for the 2023 Southern Kaduna senatorial election.

The group over the weekend said the decision to adopt SMK was based on his experience, forthrightness, pragmatism and acceptability.

A statement by the group’s spokesman Victor Mathew Bobai said the media executives resolved that the position of a senator is not for ‘try your luck’ but for a serious business that needed a highly articulate person who would not exhibit any form of rascality, promote or indulge in anything that may demean or ridicule the people of Kaduna South senatorial district.

He said out of the whole candidates, Barrister Sunday Marshall Katung, stands better opportunity to represent the people better.

Victor Mathew Bobai who is the CEO of Privilege Communications Nigeria Limited, publishers of Transparency Monitors Online, Infogipi Online News and Privilege Magazine, said reason must prevail over sentiment in the choice of who to be the people’s choice, adding that there was no time the senatorial district had a consensus candidate like Barr Katung.

The leaders rolled out names of those who were senators for the senatorial district from 1999 to dates (Aziz, the late Balat, Zagi, Nenadi and currently Danjuma Laah ), adding that they have done their best in the district.

“The ongoing agitation and apprehension about the Obidient is unavoidably so because of the political turbulence that is characterizing some side interest but isn’t enough to forsake the opportunity of having Katung to take over from the efforts of our heroes past.

“Katung will be a better unifying pointer and a strong political leadership South Kaduna earnestly needs at the moment to re-position the political district better.

“Be that as it may, 2023 presents to us another unique opportunity to right the wrongs of our past political accidental emergent, therefore, necessitating the need for a careful and holistic appraisal of our past as a guide to our choice of senatorial candidate for 2023,” he said.

He said on the road to Senate in 2023 various sentiments are bound to play out, adding that they are part of the people canvassing for experience, maturity, competence, electoral winning skill and qualitative representation.

“Of a truth, everyone has a right to his/her own opinion, but politics is expected to be an exercise for aggregating varying opinions to arrive at a popularly accepted choice and after diligent scrutiny our popular choice among the candidates that can give our senatorial district better hope is Barrister Sunday Marshall Katung of the PDP,” the statement added.