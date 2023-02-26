Ideato nation erupted in widespread jubilation on Sunday as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced opposition spokesman, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, as the duly elected Member of the House of Representatives for Ideato South and North federal constituency of Imo State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ugochinyere in a swift reaction, however dedicated his landslide victory at the Saturday’s National Assembly elections to his late Uncle, Daniel Ikeagwuone, and two others, who were murdered by militia on January 14 during an attack on his Akokwa country home.

In the results announced on Sunday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer for Ideato North and South Federal Constituency, Onwuachu Chinyere, Ugochinyere polled a total of 13,026 votes to floor his closest rival in the election and the Labour Party candidate (LP), Hon. Pascal Obi, who scored 5,696 votes.

The candidate of APC, Chika Abazu, trailed far behind with 2,368 votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akokwa, the country home of the CUPP spokesman erupted in jubilation the moment the Returning Officer announced him the winner of the poll at Urala.

But Ikenga in his first official reaction thanked God for his victory despite what he called all evil machinations to deny him his well-deserved victory.

“Today I dedicate my victory to my late Uncle and two others who were killed by suspected state armed Militia,” he stated.