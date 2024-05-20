The Lagos State Police Command has deployed operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) to the Third Mainland Bridge to provide round-the-clock protection for motorists and other users.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who disclosed this on his personal Facebook page on Monday, added that public safety and security remained the priority of the Police Command.

The PPRO wrote: “Men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) protecting motorists on the Third Mainland Bridge all day, all night…

“Your safety and security remain our priority, always!”

See Photos Below: