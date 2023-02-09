The Social Democratic Party (SDP) House of Representatives candidate for Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun federal constituency of Kwara State, Prince Saheed Popoola, has expressed his support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Popoola said that he was rooting for Tinubu because of his antecedents as a defender of democracy.

He recalled how Tinubu came to his rescue while facing persecution as the chairman of Offa local government area of the State.

The SDP candidate, who is currently a member of Kwara State House of Assembly representing Offa State constituency, spoke in Ilorin at the 36th edition of Media Parliament of Kwara State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The House of Representatives candidate, who informed that he has remained a committed progressive in his political sojourn, said the APC presidential candidate was the most qualified among the array of candidates in the 2023 presidential race.

“I owe Asiwaju Bola Tinubu my allegiance and loyalty irrespective of my interest because he came to my rescue when they were tormenting me in this state. Then, I was serving as council chairman,” Popoola said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Popoola, who spoke on the theme: “With quality legislative, social re-engineering is possible”, described legislation as the most important aspect of governance and appealed to the electorate to vote reasonable individuals into the legislative arm of government for quality representation.

Earlier, the NUJ chairman in the state, Abdullateef Ahmed, lamented that State Houses of Assembly have continued to parade themselves as mere appendages of the executive arm of government, thus belittling the temple of lawmaking.