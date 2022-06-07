Supporters of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo today embarked on solidarity March across Abuja, the nation’s capital, convincing delegates and Nigerians that the vice president is the best presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general polls.

The exercise tagged ‘Joint March in Support of Osinbajo in 2023’, commenced from his campaign office at Buchanan Crescent, opposite Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Wuse II Abuja, to the Wuse Central Market before the supporters proceeded to Unity Fountain located in the heart of Abuja.

Interest groups who have been rooting for the vice president to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari participated in the March aimed at creating awareness among Nigerians that only Osinbajo can restore Nigeria to her glorious days.

Speaking after the march, the director general of Osinbajo campaign, Senator Kabir Gaya from Kano State, explained the purpose of the event, saying “they have hope that Osibanjo will win the 2023 Presidential election”.

He said the purpose was to bring well-wishers and all support groups together to promote the candidate.

Senator Gaya also said that from their experience during visits to the states to meet with party delegates, it was clear that the vice president has an overwhelming support base, adding that he is loved by many who are confident that he would emerge victorious in the APC presidential primary.

Noting that youths and elders are excitedly behind the vice president, Gaya said there is need for the delegates and the party to consider the person who is already part of the system, rather than voting those who will start afresh and begin to look for files.

Gaya also recalled how Osinbajo performed above board when the president was away, saying that alone is enough reason to back him for President.

He said no government is perfect across the world, adding that Osinbajo has seen where President Buhari made mistakes and where he achieved success, hence he will consolidate in areas of success and rejig areas of failure.

Speaking also, the organiser of the event, Hajiya Rabi Dauda, expressed confidence that the vice president will defeat other aspirants to clinch the APC ticket in today’s presidential primary election of the party.

She said the essence of the march is to create awareness, especially among parents, to know that there is a need to vote with their conscience.

She said parents should understand that Osinbajo President will guarantee peace and unity of Nigeria.

Speaking further, Rabi Dauda said parents should know that the future of their children is tied to the votes they cast, urging them not to sell the future of their kids by selling their votes.

She added that any money they collect from aspirants will finish, but the future of their children remains in the hands of bad, incompetent and corrupt leaders.