First son of the late winner of the 1993 presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola, Kolawole, emerged presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

He won the party’s presidential primary election which was held in Cross River State at the Teachers Training College Calabar on Sunday.

Abiola got 63 votes to win the contest, while other contestants namely, Patience Ndidi and Usman Mohammed scored three votes and one vote respectively.

There were a total of 78 accredited votes and three invalid votes.

The Ayim Temple led governorship primaries Election/Screening Committee declared Abiola the winner, adding “By the power conferred on me by the National Working Committee of PRP, I hereby declare Kowale Abiola, having scored the highest number of votes, as the flag bearer of our party.

Similarly, ex-minister of Niger Delta affairs Dr Usani Uguru Usani clinched the party’s governorship ticket in Cross River State.

Usani, who is a former chieftain of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), emerged winner in a keenly contested governorship primaries.

Temple, who also oversaw the primaries, said, “Based on the party’s constitution where only one person had been screened, and cleared, you would adopt such a consensus candidate through affirmation”.

In his remarks, Usani said despite the burden of the nomination, he has accepted it in good faith.

He commended the delegates for participating in the process despite all the odds stressing,”This sacrifice has been enormous, we do not take it for granted”

Usani added “Those who may come to you and say this party is not on ground, say to them that it is people that make the party.

“When we started the APC, they said the same thing but today they are fighting to join the party we brought to Cross River State,” he said.

