A political support group, PDP New Generation, is set to launch the second phase of its ‘Operation Rescue Nigeria Project’ with the appointment of Hauwa Atiku-Uwais as the chairman of its 25-member National Strategic Committee (NSC).

The group said the second phase of the project themed, ‘One Nation – Atiku For All Campaign’, is targeted mainly at the branding and promotion of Atiku/Okowa presidential ticket.

A statement signed by the director, media and publicity, PDP New Generation, Dare Akinniyi, on Thursday, added that the project will focus “on tapping the voice of the citizens and amplifying it through innovative communications, public opinion research, and grassroots-level advocacy.

“The ‘One Nation – Atiku For All Campaign’ will be a grassroot mobilisation campaign across the 774 local governments in Nigeria.

“In furtherance of this development, the board and management of PDP New Generation has constituted a National Strategic Committee of 25 vibrant youths to steer the ‘One Nation – Atiku For All Campaign’. Having Hauwa Atiku-Uwais as chairperson, Hon. Yusuf Kunle MON, as vice-chair and Audu Mahmood as the committee secretary.”

Hauwa Atiku-Uwais is a graduate of Biological Sciences from the University of Westminster, United Kingdom. She is one of Nigeria’s most powerful public speakers and very passionate about advocating for justice, equity, and good governance. Hauwa is the CEO of Dark Delight Limited and founder, Hauwa Atiku-Uwais Foundation.

Other members of the National Strategic Committee include; Marylynn Okowa, Prince Olatunji Olusoji, Dare Akinniyi, Olawale Idris, Chief Mrs. Shimite Bello, Mr. Idowu Ayodeji, Mr. Andrew Abu, Mr. Shamsu Yuguda, Mr. Umar Hussaini Baba, Mr. James Arry Abel, Dr. Apollos Akomaka, Prince Bello Kolawole Muyideen, Mr. Banjo Moses, Mrs. Shirleyann Ede, Mr. Yusuf Adamu Kofare, Engr. Shima Ayu, Dr. Ugochukwu Williams, Mr. Oladotun Mabinuori, Mr. Mohammed Ahmed Gorko, Mr. Issa Gidado, Syndey Daila and Mr. Obande Gideon.

“The PDP New Generation remains steadfast in the promotion and mobilization of youth participation and inclusion in political activities and governance for a better Nigeria,” the statement added.