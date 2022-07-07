Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested six suspects behind the dastardly May 11, 2022 robbery attack on Mambillah Hotel, Owutu, Ikorodu in Lagos State.

A media aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Jibrin Gawat, made the disclosure on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

Recall that armed robbers had on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 killed a security guard, identified simply as Peter, during the attack on the hotel.

LEADERSHIP gathered that when the robbers stormed the hotel around 2.40am on the fateful day, workers and customers were asleep.

It was learnt that many woke up when the robbers broke into rooms to rob them of their valuables at gunpoint.

Among the victims were three officials of the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB), who were said to be lodgers in the hotel.