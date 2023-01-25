All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, has praised a former governor of Ekiti State and chieftain of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ayodele Fayose, for supporting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential bid.

LEADERSHIP reports that Fayose has distanced himself from the PDP presidential campaigns over his support for the agitations of the party’s G-5 governors led by his friend and Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike.

It would also be recalled that Fayose had some months ago openly declared that he would only support a presidential candidate of Southern origin in order for power to shift to the South.

Only few days ago, seven of Fayose’s allies and protégés, who are vying for federal legislative seats of Ekiti State in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, were suspended by the national leadership of the PDP over alleged anti-party activities.

But, with Shettima’s revelation, Fayose might have made up his mind on dumping the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for APC’s Tinubu.

Shettima made the commendation and revelation about Fayose’s support via his Twitter handle after visiting the former Ekiti State governor.

Tinubu’s running mate wrote: “I paid my brother, former Governor of Ekiti State, H.E. Ayodele Peter Fayose a visit.

“The great Oshko welcomed us with warmth and rare camaraderie. Thank you for your support and God bless you for hosting me and my team.”