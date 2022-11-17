Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has berated his Anambra State counterpart, Professor Charles Soludo, for his recent view on the presidential aspiration of Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Nkpolu Oroworukwo Flyover in Port Harcourt on Thursday, which was graced by Obi as a special guest, Wike said the governor was only envious of the LP presidential candidate.

He said: “I know you worked well in Anambra. Forget people, where you come from, village, bad belle, envy. Even me here, there are those in Abuja fighting me here; envy. Do you understand what I am saying?

“So, some people because of the level you are now, they are envying you in your State. They can come out and say all kinds of rubbish. Don’t worry that is how it is. It is your own person that will kill you. Don’t bother about those things.

“I have told people, when you are given an opportunity to serve, go there and showcase what you can do. Don’t be attacking somebody who has already left.

“You have been given the opportunity now, show it. If you are a Professor, professor well; if you are a Doctor, doctor well; if you are a Lawyer, lawyer well; if you are a Mechanic, mechanic well.”